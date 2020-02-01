‘We’re Looking at You’
“We’re Looking at You,” a 10-by-6.5-inch small tapestry by fiber artist Laura Berlage, consists of a cotton wrap, wool, alpaca and cashmere weft, along with taxidermy glass eyes and chicken feather accents.
“My early art teacher, Madeline Sattler, encouraged me to think beyond placing the whole subject within the frame,” Berlage said of the piece. “’Let it spill beyond the edge of the page,’ she offered. ‘That way, the viewers must make up the rest of the image for themselves.’”
And so “We’re Looking at You,” does just that, Berlage said. It engages the viewers’ imaginations beyond its frame.
“It seeks to continue the conversation with that idea, as well the challenge the typical roles of viewer and viewed in tapestry, with glass eyes that follow the human spectator,” she said. “The cartoon for this piece came from cropping a photo I took of my laying flock on a sunny summer morning. It was time for their breakfast, and all eyes were on the bearer of the bucket!”
She added, “Playful experimentation continues with the adaptation of the Navajo tapestry technique of tufting — utilizing feathers from my own chickens instead of the customary wool locks. Embroidery textural accents finish off the subtle three-dimensionality of the imagery at this tiny scale. Barnyard elements are extended into the mounting, with rustic wood and chicken wire.”
Berlage is a graduate of the Masters of Fine Arts program in interdisciplinary arts at Goddard College. Her work is on view at Farmstead Creamery & Café, 11077N Fullington Road in Moose Lake or online in her Etsy shop: www.etsy.com/shop/ErindaleTapestry.
To read more about “Were Looking at You” and other fiber arts projects from Berlage’s studio, visit www.erindaletapestrystudio.com.
Any artist with a local connection who has a visual work to offer is eligible to be featured in “On the Easel.” Contact Frank Zufall at (715) 520-3890 or fzufall@sawyercountyrecord.net. There is no charge for participating.
