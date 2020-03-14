On the Easel: James Netz

James Netz of Hayward, one of northern Wisconsin’s premier professional photographers, has built a reputation of capturing inspiring images in both photography and video. He has a passion for wildlife images, especially loons. The hundreds of loon photographs he’s captured over the years are now about to become part of a tabletop book this spring.
One of those loon images he is especially proud of is of a mother loon carrying two chicks on her back. It eventually became the cover image for “Bayfield County 2019 Visitor and Recreation Guide.”
Netz captured the image on Lake Namakagon, where four families of loons had hatchlings over a two-week period.
“There’s lots of cuteness with the babies on mamma’s back,” he said.
Netz shot the image with a Cannon 5D Mark 4 camera using a 600-millimeter F4 lens.
Besides wildlife, Netz shoots a lot of commercial projects and weddings, but over the years he has slowly been moving toward more wildlife.
“With wildlife it is just a combination of good luck and having a knowledge of wildlife and putting yourself in the right spot,” he said.
One of his most remarkable photo shoots in the wild occurred after he covered himself in burlap camouflage at the edge of a small pool and waited. A female wood duck landed on the water followed by several male suitors gathering for her affection. He captured a stunning image of a colorful spring wood duck in full plumage.
“I absolutely love the diversity of doing both photography and video and feel they complement each other,” he said in a 2018 Record article about his company, Due North Digital, which focuses on commercial projects. “A photograph captures a single moment, one frame, while video (cinematography) gives the subject more time, movement and life.”
Netz has the photographer’s artistic ability to capture stunning wildlife images, but also can turn around and do the commercial work at the highest level.
“My wildlife and landscape allows me to escape from the busyness of my portrait, commercial photography and video work and gets me back to the solitude and beauty of nature, re-anchoring me and recharging my batteries,” he said.
Netz’s work can be seen at his downtown Hayward studio and gallery at 15844 W 2nd St and online at JamesNetz.com and DueNorthDigital.com.
He can be contacted at his Hayward gallery, or emailing at info@jamesnetz.com or by calling (715) 934-2636.
Any artist with a local connection who has a visual work to offer is eligible to be featured in “On the Easel.” Contact Frank Zufall at (715) 520-3890 or via email at fzufall@sawyercountyrecord.net. There is no charge for participating. The work of an individual artist can be featured in “On the Easel” once a year.
