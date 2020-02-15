The fabric scenery called “Here” by Stone Lake art quilter Gretchen Herdrich is a replica of a watercolor painting she created of a mountain scene 25 years ago near Frisco, Colorado.
Herdrich recreated the image in cloth when participating in the 2019 “From Paper to Wall” exhibit where artists found inspirations in the lines of local poets and created visual works that were exhibited from September to November at Out of the Woods Winery.
Herdrich found her muse in Trego poet Karen Turner’s work, also called “Here,” and in particular the last two lines:
“Here it’s somehow so familiar
This is where I’m meant to be.”
Even though Herdrich has lived in the area for five years and has become well ensconced in the art community, when she thinks of home, her mind and heart is perched on a view of the Rocky Mountains where she lived outside of Denver for nearly three decades.
“The watercolor painting was very stylized with the bright colors, and that picture has stayed in my mind, so it is based on that lake and those peaks,” she said.
Herdrich created the background first and the added the mountains of green, purples and browns with a deep blue lake in the foreground.
The clouds were appliqued (one piece sewn or glued or stuck on to another piece) to the cloth.
She used batik cloth (cloth that has experienced a wax-resist dyeing) for the mountain range because of its unique, rich color and deep texture.
“I like batiks because the image doesn’t appear realistic but very stylized.”
Stole and chasuble
Herdrich graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in design merchandising and moved to Colorado where she worked in marketing.
One constant in life, she said, has been sewing, including making clothing for herself and others.
A friend being ordained in the Episcopal Church asked Herdrich to make a stole (that long, narrow band of cloth that hangs parallel around the neck and down the front) and chasuble.
Even though she was holding down a full-time job at the time, people who attended the 2004 ordination were impressed by Herdrich’s work and encouraged her to make more liturgical garments.
To test the waters, Herdrich attended religious conventions as a vendor in Iowa and Colorado and received positive feedback.
“A deacon told me my finished work is much finer than he can buy commercially,” she said.
It typically takes Herdrich six weeks to make a complete set of clerical clothing.
Her work includes a notable design element, such as a cross, a dove or a rainbow.
“One person said I need a blue one with a fish and another said she needed a white one with rainbows,” she said.
She’s been asked to add a Celtic cross and is currently working on another for a Third Order Franciscan who asked for a St. Francis “T” called a tau.
“He called and said, ‘I am excited in how you incorporate the tau in it,’” she said.
Others offer her a general idea, such as “like a rainbow but not a rainbow,” and leave it up to Herdrich to flesh the idea out.
Herdrich typically creates the final design element without sending a rendition to the client for pre-approval.
“I get to do what I want to do and none of them are the same and that is part of the fun,” she said.
Herdrich believes her service to the clergy is her gift to God.
“I’ve been blessed to make things that are very beautiful,” she said.
Besides the liturgical clothing, Herdrich has made banners for her church in Hayward, Ascension Episcopal, and she also does other images such as a butterfly on a flower or a dragonfly on a lily pad.
Herdrich works from her studio off of Sand Lake where she hand sews many of her pieces, but there’s also a sewing machine involved.
“Everything I do is custom made,” she said.
The only time when she isn’t creating is when nature calls her to the outdoors for snowshoeing, hiking or kayaking in the summer.
Info
Herdrich’s work can be seen online on the web at www.artistwitha needlevestments.com and on Facebook at Artist With a Needle.
Those who would like to see her studio can call her at (303) 525-1100.
