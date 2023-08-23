The game for the Aug. 18 Lakeview Golf and Pizza Friday Morning Ladies’ Golf League was Best Poker Hand on Holes 1-5.

Carmen Moeller took first place. Carol Himle came in second, and Jean Purtell was third. Louise Henk took home the putting honors for the day. The next outing will be at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25. The game for the day will be best score after subtracting the highest hole. For more information call Lakeview at 715-462-3787.

  

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments