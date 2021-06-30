Twenty-seven members of the Big Fish 9 Hole Ladies League enjoyed a lovely day on Wednesday, June 23. Proxy winners for the day were Linnea Forsell, with the closest chip on No. 2, and Tracy Maline, with the longest putt on No. 7. Karen Fiala had a chip in/birdie on No. 8 as well.
Laura Taylor, newest league member, was welcomed, and others are always encouraged to join. Contact Paula Fulton at Fulton.Paula@gmail.com for details. Due to the upcoming holiday the league will resume on July 7. Happy 4th to all!
The day started out chilly but ended up to be another beautiful day for the Hayward Golf Club Ladies League, as they played an individual string game. Karen Giese took first place low net with a 64, Betz Latsch took second with a 66, Deb DeGrio was third with a 69 and tied for fourth place with scores of 70 were Karen Scheldroup, Pat Gleason and Ginger Strom.
Scoring birdies for the day were Lori De Joode on No. 8 and Cindy Ross on No. 4. Getting chip-ins were Liz Johnson on No. 10 and Shannon Blegen on No. 7, and CTPs Nancy Rubinstein on No. 3 and Shannon Blegen on No. 14.
This week starts league match play. Anyone looking for a fun league to join can give the Pro Shop a call.
The game for the June 25 Lake View Golf & Pizza Friday Morning Ladies’ Golf League was Pink Ball. This is a team game, with each golfer playing their own ball and then the golfers rotate the play of the Pink Ball on each hole to create a total team score.
The team of Carol Himle, Kathy Manders and Jean Purtell came in first and the team of Louise Henk, new member Mary Jo Gromacki and Carmen Moeller came in second. Louise Henk and Jean Purtell split the putting honors for the day.
The next outing will be Friday, July 2. The game for the day will be Best Poker Hand on Holes 5-9. For more information, call Lakeview at (715) 462-3787.
