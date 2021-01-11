The Northland Area Builders Association (NABA) will host its annual ice fishing event for walleye, northern, bluegill, crappie and perch Saturday, Jan. 16, on Nelson Lake.
Registration is at the Gerlach Road boat landing parking lot from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The entry fee is $10 for adults or $5 for children 14 and under. The first 40 kids to register will receive a tip-up, and one child 9- to 14-years-old will receive a fish finder, courtesy of SCOPE (Sawyer County Outdoor Projects and Education).
The nonprofit event is presented by Judah Keenan Construction and Foam Insulation, WRLS 92.3 FM Radio, Longtine and Daughters Construction, Jack Sjostrom Construction and Russ Smith Construction.
Lunch will be available for purchase, courtesy of Andry Rasmussen and Sons, Thompson’s Sand and Gravel and The Rusty Hook Saloon and Smokehouse.
A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Nelson Lake Association Fish Sticks program and other local nonprofits.
Grand raffle prize drawings start at 2 p.m. There will be cash and prize raffles, including an Ion electric ice auger, Eskimo 3-4 person shelter and a Vexilar ice fishing system.
The Northland Area Builders Association is a nonprofit trade association serving Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Sawyer and Washburn counties in northwest Wisconsin. Chartered in 1989, the association consists of industry professionals dedicated to preserving and promoting safe and affordable housing for the people of northwest Wisconsin.
For more information, contact NABA at (715) 558-2097.
