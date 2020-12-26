Recalling our fun road trip to Key West, Florida, last March — just before this year turned into you know what — I couldn’t stop thinking about all the great food we enjoyed. Our very best dinner was at the beautiful Bagatelle Restaurant located on famous Duvall Street.
I ordered swordfish, a wonderful regular menu item for which the chef won a Master Chef contest, and my husband had the nightly special — pan seared, butter-basted hogfish with roasted vegetables, grilled pineapple salsa and a fantastic passion fruit reduction sauce. Highly-regarded hogfish is a Florida Keys delicacy, sweeter than grouper, flakier than mahi and as rich as scallops. We moaned through the entire meal . . . another great time in Key West.
Since I cannot find passion fruit pulp to recreate the sauce, and there’s no hogfish to be found, here’s a simple version (adapted from Sarah Moulton) using walleye and vegetables prepared in this impressive, versatile French technique, creating a delicious sauce and succulent fish. Celebrate the end of this challenging year Key West style and have a really Happy New Year!
Fish en Papillote
with Julienned Vegetables and Truffle Oil
3 tbsp. plus 4 teaspoons unsalted butter
2 carrots and/or 1 parsnip, peeled and julienned
2 leeks, white part only, julienned
2 celery ribs or 1 fennel bulb, or summer squash, julienned
Olive oil for brushing
Kosher salt and fresh ground pepper
1 tsp. dried dill
4 thin skinless thin fish fillets, such as walleye, tilapia, whitefish, sole, etc.
Old Bay seasoning
4 tsp. lemon juice
4 tsp. white or black truffle oil
1. Melt 3 tbsp. butter in large heavy skillet over medium heat. Add the strips of carrots, parsnips, leeks, celery, fennel or squash. Season with salt, pepper and dill and cook gently, stirring often, until softened, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat and cool.
2. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cut four 13-by-15-inch parchment paper rectangles and fold each in half crosswise. Unfold and brush entire parchment piece with oil. Lay a fillet to the right of center fold, skinned side down; season with salt, pepper and Old Bay seasoning to taste. With a slotted spoon, drain the vegetables of as much liquid as possible and divide among the four fillets, topping the fish with the julienned vegetables, then 1 tsp. each lemon juice, butter and truffle oil.
3. Fold the parchment over the fillets and starting with the top, make-¼ inch double folds all around the perimeter, pressing to crimp and seal. Close the final crimp with a paper clip and place the packets on a baking sheet. Bake until puffed and lightly browned, about 8 to 10 minutes. Serve immediately, allowing diners to carefully open the packets and enjoy.
Serves 4.
Ann Noble is a local food consultant and owner of Annie's Noble Cuisine, LLC. She can be reached with questions or comments at amnoble3@hotmail.com.
