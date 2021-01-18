Tackling Asian takeout at home
Szechuan is a cuisine style originating in the Sichuan province in southwest China, with complex and balanced bold and spicy flavors. This delicious stir-fry, adapted from America’s Test Kitchen, contains lots of ingredients, common to most authentic Asian dishes.
But they are not terribly unusual, and if you plan ahead by organizing them in advance, the actual cooking time is rather short. Enjoy!
Sichuan Stir-Fried Pork in Garlic Sauce
Sauce:
½ cup low-sodium chicken broth
2 tbsp. soy sauce
2 tbsp. sugar
4 tsp. Chinese black vinegar (or 2 tsp. balsamic vinegar and 2 tsp. rice vinegar)
1 tbsp. dry sherry or rice wine
1 tbsp. toasted sesame oil
2 tsp. cornstarch
2 tsp. fish sauce
2 tsp. ketchup
Pork:
16-24 ounces boneless country-style pork ribs, or pork sirloin chops, trimmed
1 tsp. baking soda
½ cup water
2 tsp. dry sherry or rice wine
2 tsp. cornstarch
Stir-fry:
4 garlic cloves, minced
2 scallions, white parts minced and green parts thinly sliced
1-2 tbsp. Thai garlic chili paste or broad bean chili paste or Sriracha
¼ cup vegetable oil
6 ounces fresh mushrooms, thinly sliced (shiitake, cremini or button)
2 celery ribs, sliced on bias ¼ inch
½ green bell pepper, sliced
Minced fresh cilantro
1. Whisk the nine sauce ingredients together in a bowl; set aside.
2. Cut the pork into 2-by-¼-inch matchsticks and combine with baking soda and water in a bowl; let sit 15 minutes. Rinse pork with running water, drain well and pat dry with paper towels. In the bowl, whisk together the sherry and cornstarch and toss with the pork.
3. To stir-fry: Combine garlic, scallion whites and chili paste in a bowl. Heat 1 tbsp. vegetable oil in a 12-inch skillet or a wok over high heat until just smoking. Add mushrooms and cook, stirring frequently until tender, 2 to 4 minutes. Add celery and green pepper and continue cooking 2 to 4 minutes until crisp-tender. Transfer vegetables to a separate bowl.
4. To the now-empty skillet, add remaining 3 tbsp. oil over medium-low heat and add garlic-scallion mixture, cook and stir about 30 seconds. Transfer 1 tbsp. to a small bowl and set aside.
5. Add the pork to the skillet and cook, stirring frequently until no longer pink, 3 to 5 minutes. Whisk sauce mixture to recombine and add to skillet. Increase heat to high and cook, stirring constantly, until sauce is thickened and pork is just cooked, about 1 to 2 minutes. Return vegetables to skillet and toss to combine. Transfer to a serving platter and sprinkle with scallion greens, reserved garlic-scallion oil and cilantro to serve with rice noodles or rice.
Serves 4 to 6.
Ann Noble is a local food consultant and owner of Annie's Noble Cuisine, LLC. She can be reached with questions or comments at amnoble3@hotmail.com.
