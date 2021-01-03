"Charcuterie" is a French term for the craft of preparing meat products, primarily from pork. When I was young, we probably had what we now call charcuterie boards or plates every week, and in recent years this retro dish seems to have made a comeback.
They make for great appetizers, snacks, a small meal or even artistic centerpieces, adding a special dimension to your spread. Putting together a charcuterie board usually involves cheese, meat, produce, crunch, dip or spread and garnish.
Grab a large wooden cutting board, ceramic platter, slate or marble slab and arrange cured meats, cheeses, fruit or vegetables, olives, nuts, preserves, mustards, pates, tapenades, hummus, baguette slices, crackers, pita, breadsticks or crostini. Aim to have at least one or two of each element on your board or plate and garnish with fresh herbs, if you wish.
Two of these recipes are adapted from the Minnesota Pork Board’s annual Taste of Elegance competition (both also good on salads and desserts) and the salmon ball is an old 1970s standby — all delicious additions to your charcuterie board creation!
Candied Walnuts
1 pound walnuts (or pecans)
¾ cup sugar
2 tsp. ground ginger
1 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. ground nutmeg
1 tsp. ground cinnamon
½ tsp. ground cloves
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large pot of boiling water, blanch nuts for 5 minutes; drain well and set aside.
2. In a large bowl, mix remaining ingredients and stir in the warm nuts. Transfer to a parchment-lined sheet pan and bake for 12 minutes or until seasonings are caramelized onto the nuts. Remove from oven and cool.
Honey Bacon Toffee
12-16 slices thick-cut bacon
1 cup packed brown sugar
5 ounces unsalted butter
¼ cup honey
2 tbsp. whole milk
¼ tsp. salt
2 tsp. vanilla extract
1 tsp. freshly ground pepper
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place bacon on a lined baking sheet and bake 10-12 minutes or until bacon is rendered and starts to crisp. Drain on paper towels.
2. In heavy, large saucepan, combine brown sugar, butter, honey, milk and salt; bring to a boil over medium heat. Cook 5 minutes or until mixture starts to thicken, stirring frequently. Remove from heat and whisk in vanilla.
3. With tongs, dip each bacon strip into the hot toffee mixture to coat completely, allowing excess to drip off. Place on a sprayed wire rack and lightly sprinkle with ground pepper; cool to room temperature to serve.
Salmon Ball
2 cups canned salmon, drained, flaked, skin and bones removed
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 tbsp. grated onion
¼ tsp. seasoned salt
1 tbsp. lemon juice
1 tsp. prepared horseradish
¼ tsp. liquid smoke
½ cup finely chopped pecans or almonds
3 tbsp. minced fresh parsley
1. In a large mixing bowl, combine all ingredients except pecans and parsley; mix well. Refrigerate at least 4 hours or until firm enough to shape mixture into a ball.
2. Combine pecans with parsley in a shallow bowl or on waxed paper. Shape salmon mixture into one large ball or two smaller balls; roll in pecan-parsley mixture. Refrigerate at least an hour or until chilled.
Note: If desired, omit the pecans and increase parsley to 6 tbsp. Or omit the parsley and use about 2/3 cup nuts.
Ann Noble is a local food consultant and owner of Annie's Noble Cuisine, LLC. She can be reached with questions or comments at amnoble3@hotmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.