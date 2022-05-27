The Altoona Railroaders defeated the Hayward Hurricanes 5-3 in a WIAA Division 2 regional championship girls softball game at Diane Hedin Field in Hayward Thursday, May 26.

Hayward took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a single by Madi Bergschneider and RBI double by Riley Sprenger.

