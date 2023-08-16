The Jaeckel and Sheehan Walk and fundraiser to fight ALS will be held Saturday Aug. 26 at First Lutheran Church in Hayward.

Registration will be at 8:30 a.m., followed by the walk at 9 a.m. and a breakfast and silent auction from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

  

