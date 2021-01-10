We have a cabin on a lake in northwest Wisconsin. For the past 20 years, I’ve battled to keep the outside out. It seems mice find interior warmth alluring, and they are ingenious at having their way.
Each year, I search out and seal ports of entry, but the mice always engineer new ones. Mousetraps and outdoor bait stations are only marginally successful. It’s hard work keeping the outside out!
I’m not any more successful in keeping the inside in. I don’t like to expose my feelings and find being vulnerable hard work. The other night, some friends were reading poems on a Zoom social event. I read my favorite Khalil Gibran poem, “On Raising Children,” from his masterwork “The Prophet.” I am overtaken with emotion every time I read this poem, that particular night being no exception.
Afterward, I felt foolish. It’s hard work, keeping the inside in.
I have come to the conclusion that keeping the outside out and the inside in is futile. Frankly, it upsets natural balance. Nature seeks equilibrium, and that includes human nature.
Perhaps we should let the outside in once in a while by opening ourselves to people we usually avoid. Similarly, it’s probably OK to let the inside out and share our feelings with others.
It’s that time of year when many of us make New Year’s resolutions. I must confess that the ones I make usually lapse before the snow melts (hello, diet!). There is one, however, that I continue to work on. In fact, I turned it into a poem. The title is “Inside-Out.”
I offer it to you with wishes for a happy and healthy New Year!
Inside-Out
When I stop to think about it
Nothing much has changed
The feelings that I call myself
Have all remained the same
I wake up every morning
Safe inside my skin
No evidence of wear or tear
Has ever entered in
But out there on the surface
Where skin collides with air
I must report inevitable
Signs of disrepair
My hair has thinned
The mirror reflects
A face that cannot lie
An unmistaken chronicle
Of time that passes by
So upon further reflection
There can be little doubt
That I would be well advised
To live life inside-out
Inside there are no blemishes
Inside there is no pain
Inside’s a place I call myself
A place where youth remains
Some folks turn to the South or West
To seek a life of ease
Others find that the North or East
Are directions that will please
Me, I’m turning inside-out
I feel it’s my best plan
To live a life of youthful joy
For as long as I can
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.