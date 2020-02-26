120 years ago
March 1, 1900: Captain Rogers was quite ill for several days the past two weeks, but the Republican is pleased to note him on the mend.
Hans Fuley's trotter attached to John Erickson's delivery sleigh ran away this morning. There was no damage done except there was a slight mixture made of rice pickles and kerosene oil.
Dan McQuarry's condition this week is more encouraging than it has been at any time since he was brought home form Antigo. His appetite is very good, and he sleeps and rests comfortably and suffers no severe pain. Evidently Dan is on the road to permanent recovery.
90 years ago
Feb. 27, 1930: On Sunday morning, February 23, 1930, about 9:30 o'clock, when our citizens were preparing to go to the temple of worship to invoke the blessings of the Diety, the Supreme Architect of the universe called another life from this world of toil to a haven of eternal rest.
The community was shocked to learn of the accidental and fatal shooting of Arthur Wesley Turnbull by his younger brother, August, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Emery Turnbull of the Town of Round Lake. The two young lads, Arthur, 14, and August, 10, were hunting crows on a neighboring farmer's land where, it is learned, large flocks of crows were feasting on the carcass of a horse and where the boys had set some homemade traps to catch them. They went there to inspect their traps and also took with them a shot gun to shoot any crows they might see. August was carrying the gun, and Arthur was a short distance ahead of him; he waited for his younger brother to catch up to him and while carrying the gun at a balance the hammer caught in the pocket of August's coat which discharged the gun within a few feet of Arthur. The load of the gun entered the left breast of Arthur, pierced the heart and killed him instantly. Arthur leaves to mourn his death his father and mother, three sisters and four brothers.
75 years ago
March 1, 1945: Years ago a fine quality of cigars were manufactured here in Hayward by Henry Ernst. When he started the Grand Theatre and his Outdoor Advertising sign business he discontinued the manufacturing of cigars. Since the freezing of many cherished items, the regulating of others and the shortage of some — cigars included — Mr. Ernst, manager of the Grand Theatre, seeing the opportunity rife to give pleasure to the smoker of quality cigars, has again started his favorite manufacturing business. He has equipped a factory in rooms in his Grand Theater building and is now making a high grade cigar in two sizes, the "Cuban Seal," a brand which smokers claim is of the highest grade.
40 years ago
February 27, 1980: Skiers at the American Birkebeiner VIII made the best of a very fast track shattering the previous records for the 55 kilometer run. Norwegians dominated the event with Per Knotten leading the way with a number one finish in the event, topping 4,876 other competitors in North America's largest ski event. Knotten finished the race in 2:24:55.8, a solid 22 minutes faster than the previous record.
20 years ago
March 1, 2000: Four continuous days and nights of unprecedented warmth along with rain showers played havoc with Birkebeiner Trail snow cover and led safety-conscious race officials to cancel the American Birkebeiner ski race for the first time in its 28-year-history. The cancellation of the Johnson Bank American Birkebeiner and Kortelopet was announced late Friday, after the length of the race had already been sliced twice — at first to 46 kilometers and then to 23 kilometers, due to deteriorating trail conditions. Some 6,335 skiers had signed up for the race.
