Weather-wise a great weekend for folks to be out enjoying the sunshine and mild temps, and for the Berkie in Hayward where Mark Sauer worked there volunteering again this year.
There were 76 voters at the Sarona primary election last Tuesday with Kelly S., Cathy S., and Karen S. working at the polls. I and Elfreda West went together and I enjoyed coffee and a visit with her afterward.
Prayers and thoughts to Sarona Methodist minister, Jean, who was under the weather with the flu, so Darlene Johnecheck did the service on Sunday, and also to Mark Fritz, Libbie DeTrent, and Leroy Sandridge who are on our prayer list with health problems.
Alan and Charlotte Ross's son, family, and dogs from Appleton spent the weekend with them and enjoyed skiing, snowshoeing and the beautiful weather.
Gene and Carlotta Romsas, Dwight and Bonnie Smith, and Norm and Donna Ness enjoyed eating out together Wednesday evening at the Pioneer on Long Lake. Had their half-price burgers that were delicious.
Norman and Donna Ness's three great-grands, Madie, Macy, and Drake Melton (Cody and Larry's kids), spent all weekend with them, so they all had a lot of fun.
Tim Frey had some surgery again in Wausau, where they put a stint in his pancreas, but is doing OK. Keep him in your thoughts and prayers.
Gloria Frey enjoyed a nice phone call visit from Susan (Stodola) Thornberg in Oklahoma. All is well with her.
Vicki Lombard took her mom, Marilyn Lang, for breakfast after church on Sunday.
Wednesday was Mavis Day, with 10 of us dining out at Spooner Family Restaurant. Her daughter Pam told of her recent trip to Cancun, sounds like a great time.
Was saddened to hear of classmate Barb Schullo's death in Rice Lake. Classmate Phyllis Lauby called me with the sad news. Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 11 a.m. at Spooner United Methodist Church.
Inez Elliott has moved recently from Barron to Dove Center in Rice Lake, so stop in and visit her when you're in town.
I expect my kids John and Mary Marschall to be home today after vacationing in Cancun, Mexico.
We have to change our clocks ahead when we spring forward on the eighth of March, and spring will begin on the 19th. Seems a long time coming.
My favorite thing about winter is when it's over!
This week birthday wishes go out to these folks: Karla Holt, Roy Spexet, Kelly Stoner, Joshua Studt, Jean Scott, and Wencl Mancl, February 27; Pearl Coulter, Kristi Krantz, and Breken Frey, February 28; Matt Krantz, February 29; Caleb Odden and Pete Martin, March 2; Michelle Hotchkins, Carrie Rohoe, Amber Riley, and Becky Rudolph, March 3; Ken Spexet and Kris Zimmerman, March 4. Have a happy one!
Welcome March!
Marian Furchtenicht can be reached at 715.469.3339 or mjfjb2000@yahoo.com.
