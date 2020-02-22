Russell Duane Lein Sr., was born on February 6, 1947. He passed away quietly on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in the arms of a family friend, with his sister Susan Anderson close by his side.
As a father, brother, friend and neighbor, Russ was a role model to be admired. He served with honor in the United States Air Force using skill and imagination to do his part in keeping Airmen safe and planes flying in South East Asia.
Russell's wit, humor, intelligence, ready smile and encouraging words were all part of his daily life. He was a gift from God and joined the angels in heaven on Tuesday evening.
Memorial Services will be held on 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, Port Wing, Wisconsin. Visitation prior to service at the church from 10:30 – 11:00 AM. Officiating Pastor Nancy Hanson.
Memorial Services will be held on 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 29th, 2020 at First Lutheran Church, Port Wing, Wisconsin. Visitation prior to service at the church from 10:30 – 11:00 AM. Officiating Pastor Nancy Hanson.
