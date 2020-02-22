Roy A. Lindquist, 74, formerly of Iron River, passed peacefully at his home in Ashland on Feb. 18, 2020. He was born in Cerro Gordo County, Iowa May 13, 1945, the son of Gosta William and Tillie Mildred (Rieman) Lindquist.
After moving to Hinckley MN with his parents and 3 older brothers, he attended the Hinkley schools, graduating in 1963 as valedictorian and Homecoming King. He received a B.S. in history from UM-D in 1967 and taught high school in Hayward WI and Duluth MN before receiving his Masters Degree in Government and Political Science from Mankato State University. He then worked for the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth until 1975 when he bought and operated what would become The Hermitage Supper Club and Resort in Iron River, WI. After retiring as a restaurateur in 2005, he worked part time as a bartender at Big Top Chautauqua, as a substitute teacher for many area schools and as a government census worker until health issues forced him to fully retire in 2012.
For 27 years he served as a director for the Norvado Telephone/Communications Co-operative, proud of his record of missing only 1 meeting in that time and serving several times as board president. He loved the travel involved with NTCA conferences and in the last decade plus of his life incorporated travel for those annual meetings with Anne, his companion of 14 years. Together they drove the "blue highways", scenic byways, and visited several national parks and attractions of 39 states and Canada. He loved experiencing local cultures and cuisines.
Roy loved being outdoors: he enjoyed fishing, taking his employees tubing, and perusing sunsets. One of his greatest joys was the "Great Lindquist Deer Slay" each fall in Hinckley where he joined his brothers, nephews, great nephews and friends for the hunt, campfires and stories. Over the years he belonged to several local organizations including the Iron River Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce, and Snowmobile Club. In 1997 he was awarded a commendation from then Governor Tommy Thompson for his work to restore a healthy fish population to the Pike Lake Chain of Lakes.
Gardening was one of his passions and he relished growing and sharing produce, finding and sharing new recipes and cooking tips. He believed flowers should be seldom cut but enjoyed in their natural state. When Anne once hinted it would be nice to receive flowers, she returned home one day find him secretly planting the last of 200 daffodil bulbs throughout her lawn "because then you get to enjoy that bouquet for years instead of days."
Roy was a promoter of National Public Radio, the Evelyn Goldberg Briggs Memorial Library, the New Day Advocacy Center and area high school theatre. In addition to his love of family, historical knowledge, good conversation and reading, Roy will be remembered for his generous spirit and kindness, his wonderful sense of humor, ability to remember names and family facts of his customers, and the creation of his famous brandy old fashioneds.
He is survived by his best friend and companion of 14 years, Anne Miller of Ashland, WI and his stepdaughters: Hallie Miller of Drummond, WI; Jo Ellen (Eric) Ahlvin of Spooner, WI; and Jenna (Tom) Casey of Ashland as well as grandsons Finnegan and Calvin Casey and Louis Ahlvin. He is also survived by his brothers Bill (Wilma) Lindquist of Fulda, MN; Harvey (Helen) Lindquist Little Fork, MN and Don (Bonnie) Lindquist of Hinckley, MN, many nieces and nephews, and his special friend Helen Hyde of Iron River.
He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant brother, and nephew Warren Lindquist.
A celebration of Roy's life will take place on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Iron River Community Center in Iron River, WI. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the Community Center.
The Frost Home for Funerals is assisting the family with arrangements. To view this obituary, sign the guestbook, or leave a private condolence please see our website at www.bratleyfamilyfuneralhomes.com
