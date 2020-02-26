Editor:
So a 4% room tax was up for a vote in Round Lake Township again Feb. 13, and again it was voted down. Thank you Round Lake Town Board for understanding this tax is not welcomed by our town residents. The vote was 3 to 1 with Sandra Schara the only vote against the motion to not pass the new tax.
There were a number of nonresidents at this meeting trying to convince our board to create this new tax and send the money out of town to the HLVCB. Sandra Schara's vote was contrary to the majority of Round Lake residents who opposed the tax. Has Sandra Schara forgotten that she represents our local town residents?
So what was this tax going to be used for and why is there so much out of town support for it? Let's look at the HLVCB 2018 state room tax report of some purchases made with past room tax money.
1. 2/23/18 fishing bobbers, $1,852.26; 4/24/18 fishing bobbers, $2,936.95; 1 1/26/18 fishing bobbers, $2,628.40.
Total spent on giveaway bobbers in 2018: $7,417.61
2. 6/22/18 Trail Genius videography, $1,040; 7/06/2018 Trail Genius lake photo tour, $8,000; 7/12/2018 Trail Genius social media promo, $500; 9/25/2018 Trail Genius Goggles, $525; 12/1 1/2018 Trail Genius Capture tour, $7,320; 12/27/2018 Trail Genius Capture tour, $10,000.
Total spent on what appears to be 6 short videos on Facebook, $27,285.
3. Misc. sports show fees etc., approximately $94,000.
Total room tax money HLVCB received in 2018: $159,952.87.
In 2006, the HLVCB received a proposal by Davidson Peterson Associates (the agency that produces tourism studies for the state of Wisconsin) to conduct an unbiased threepoint outside feasibility study to assess proposed room taxes and determine if the tax proposed by the HLVCB is justified or not. The study would have outlined: 1. Projected revenue for tourism promotion; 2. Assessment of promotional plan; 3. Independent assessment of the likely impact of the tax plan on visitation to Sawyer County.
The HLVCB rejected this proposal. The reason given was that the cost of $4,800 was not available. OK, but they have $7,400 to spend on bobbers in one year and not the money for a study that could determine if the tax plan and use of tax dollars is viable? Maybe the HLVCB feared the result would not support the tax.
I appreciate that Rolfe Hanson, Round Lake chairman, and the rest of the board who voted this tax down made it clear to the HLVCB to not bring a proposed tax back again without major changes that will benefit the town and its residents. Maybe after changes, the HLVCB could contract for the study; it would help gain my support.
ROBERT WICK
ROUND LAKE
We must regain the country we gave away
Editor:
Historian John Meacham recently observed that Donald Trump now has more power at his disposal than any president in the almost 250-year history of the country.
The federal court system from the bottom to the Supreme Court is now staffed by mostly conservative, questionably competent judges, many of whom can be expected to enjoy a 30-year tenure in their lifetime positions. The House and Senate seats are being strongly contested in each election, with untold millions of dollars of "dark" money being spent to support agendas which do not support the public good.
Democrats seem intent on self-destruction as their presidential candidates engage in ideological fights with one another, almost guaranteeing Donald Trump four more years in which to fully exercise his now unbridled power.
It appears the last best chance the American people have to bring a small amount of balance back into the government, whose job is to serve our interests, is for all of us to focus our time, money and talents to support House and Senate candidates who will pledge independence from the president and allegiance to the concept of governmental checks and balances. If successful, we may be able to "stop the
carnage" and rape of our institutions and, over the course of the next 30 years, with due diligence and persistent effort, regain the country we gave away during the past 40 years.
JOHN RUSCH
HAYWARD
We can't afford to wait to address the warming planet
Editor:
Of all the issues in the political realm these days, there is one that is of overriding concern. The top agenda item for various people may be the economy, immigration or any of a number of others, but the threat I'm concerned about is a peril to our children and grandchildren. I'm writing about the warming of our planet.
No one can deny that fires and flooding have become more prevalent. Those who refuse to believe that this is caused by human emission of carbon dioxide and other gases are betting against science. Science tells us we have only 10 years to make drastic, difficult changes. You say science is fake? Think again the next time you flip on a light or check your bank balance on a computer.
The challenge facing us is akin to gearing up to combat Nazi Germany and Japan in World War II. There were those who wanted to ignore that threat, as many now do in this crisis. Allowing Hitler to rule Europe would have been a catastrophe. The stakes are equally high now.
No matter where you stand on the political issues of our time, one thing is clear: We cannot afford to wait four more years, as the current administration wants to do, to launch a full-out national effort to combat a circumstance that will make life a living hell for future generations. The 1940s generation succeeded in meeting the challenge of their time; we must do the same now.
What can you do? Vote!
SCOTT SMITH
HAYWARD
Attention citizens: beware the enablers
Editor:
I would encourage my fellow citizens to beware the enablers.
From Genghis to Hitler, Pol Pot to Jim Jones, human history is littered with mentally disturbed, predatory authoritarian dictators who were able to convince enough of their followers to commit horrible atrocities against their fellow human beings. We know all about these people. We know their names and their horrors because we are warned about them in our schools.
We learn how abhorrent they were to people wrongly demonized, dehumanized and/or used as ethnic scapegoats, just for being different. However, what is often elusive are the names of the enablers, those lap dogs, political advisers and others riding the coattails of their Chosen One, often as a means to gain power themselves.
Those seeking authoritarian power can't go far without exhibiting significant charm and effective persuasion skills, including a knack for simultaneously praising and instilling fear among the "true believers" pledging their absolute loyalty. Dictators cannot rise without enablers. Those equally responsible, but only willing to pass blame on the dictator "after" he is condemned for crimes and eventually falls from grace and power.
History tells us that as more power is gained it becomes increasingly unhealthy to speak up without "top-down" retribution, including loss of livelihood, threats of imprisonment, death or threats of death, from both the leader and the led. It should be noted here that while psychopaths make up only 1% of the general population, there are three demographics where that number rises significantly. They are: the prison population, the corporate world, and among political leaders, where the condition can reach 10%.
If given the chance, authoritarian psychopaths thrive in positions of power, and due to their lack of empathy, which gives them a decidedly competitive edge. They can expand their power quickly and do quite a bit of damage to a people, and a country — at least for a while, until a tipping point is met. There's always a tipping point.
Still, we must be mindful that what drives the authoritarian psychopath is maintaining their power. It's also important to note that those with high levels of empathy don't often seek positions of power, unless they are also driven by a passion for justice. Does this mean we should all be grateful for the 99% non-psychopaths in society? Perhaps, but what if a good portion of them are enablers themselves?
THOMAS MANTHE
STONE LAKE
