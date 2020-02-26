Robert A. Quaderer, 75, of Lac Courte Oreilles died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at his home.
Robert Allen Quaderer was born Oct. 16, 1944, in Hayward, the son of Thomas and Frances (O'Shogay) Quaderer. He attended St. Francis School and then graduated from Hayward High School in 1963. He then attended Marquette University in Milwaukee, earning an associate degree in accounting. In 1965 Bob enlisted in the United States Army. He worked for JI Case Company in Wausau for 30 years, retiring in 1993.
Bob was proud to be an Honorary Member of LCO Athletic Club, often participating and placing first in many horseshoe and pool tournaments. He held the title belt for being a pool shark among his friends. Bob was also very proud to be a "300" bowler. Bob was an avid, die-hard Green Bay Packer fan, and it was very rare that he would miss a game. He loved spending many summers camping with close family and friends. Bob also enjoyed spending afternoons fishing with his grandson Sean, and spending time with his dog, Boo.
He is survived by his wife, Doris; sons, Todd Quaderer, Robert Quaderer, Joshua (Brianna) Quaderer, Louis Beaulieu, Steven Martinson and Patrick Martinson; daughters, Penny (Derek) Beaulieu, Jacqueline (Frankie) Martinson; 37 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Judy Quaderer and Lucille "Dee Dum" Wabaninkee.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Jody Diamond Quaderer; infant daughter, Holly Quaderer; granddaughter, Addison Quaderer; sisters, Veronica Edwards, Flavia Girard, Anna Conger, Isabelle Coon, Esther Williams and Betty Butler; and brothers, John Quaderer, Vincent Quaderer, Ignatius Quaderer, Joseph Quaderer and Tommy Quaderer.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at St. Francis Solanus Indian Mission in Reserve, with Father Gregory Hopefl officiating and music provided by Sister Felissa Zander and Liza Diamond. Visitation began at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Pineview Funeral Service. Burial will be in Whitefish Cemetery in the spring.
Honorary bearers were Bonita Faye Conger, Arnold Anderson, Ronee Lynn Boswell, Don and Sandy Carley, Fritz Curtis, Margaret Diamond, Brenda Fairbanks, Jeff Quaderer, Keith Quaderer, Linda Quaderer, Patti Quaderer and Ronnie Quaderer.
Casket bearers were Jason Anderson, Eddie Boy Conger, Doug Coon, Roger Diamond Jr., Leroy Fairbanks and Kyril Kiutukcief.
Online condolences may be shared at pineviewfuneralservice.com.
