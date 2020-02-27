'RLHS presents murder mystery And Then There were None'

Rice Lake High School Theatre presents a murder mystery play titled "And Then There Were None" by Agatha Christie, presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Inc.
Performances are Thursday and Friday, Feb. 27 and 28, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 1, at 2 p.m. in the school auditorium.
Tickets are $5 for the public and will be available at the door; students are free. Doors will open an hour before the show.
A short synopsis of the play is as follows:
"It's late summer in the 1940s and there are 10 guests on Soldier Island, off the coast of Devon, England. They have been invited by the mysterious Mr. U.N. Owen and are trapped on the island until a boat comes to pick them up: but then one of the 10 mysteriously dies, they do not know who to trust. While they are on the island, their past is revealed and they are put to the test to find the enigmatic killer. With no way off the island and not knowing who to trust, they must rely on themselves if they hope to survive.
The cast of actors is as follows: Rogers, the housekeeper is played by Chloe Tomesh; Mrs. Rogers, the cook and caretaker is Jordan Otradovec; Vera Claythorne, the secretary is Malia Anderson; Philip Lombard, former military man and adventurer is Kade McCann; Kylie Gibson takes on the part of Fred Narracott, the boatman, and Anthony Marston, a reckless youth; William Blore, former police inspector is played by Mac Olsen; Braden Stager takes on the role of General MacKenzie, former soldier; Emily Brent, a disagreeable spinster is played by Maddie Campbell; Gavin Orson takes on the part of Sir Lawerence Wargrave, a judge; and Dr. Armstrong, a nerve specialist, is played by Max Lorentz. Directed by Nicolle Sabatke-Orson, assistant director Hannah Farm. Light and sound crew, Bradley Bekkum, Luke Johnson and Willow Ullrich.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.