Rice Lake High School faculty have announced the students selected to receive the Outstanding Student Achievement Award for the second term. Criterion includes cooperation, effort, attitude and dedication to discipline.

• Agriculture/vet science: Chloe Tomesh, student of Ashleigh Tomesh and Wayburn Stang.

• Art: Lucas Ho, student of Yen Hung and Nelson Ho; and Heaven Hodshire, student of Gail and Travis Kramer and Cindy Hodshire.

• Business education: Adam Roethel, student of Lisa and Eric Roethel.

• Family/consumer: Ellen Mitchell, student of Kathryn and Michael Mitchell; and Alexis Orr, student of Kelly Effertz-Orr and Kevin Orr.

•Health: Arsen Crisler, student of Garret and Tracy Crisler; and Joey Allen, student of Joseph Allen and Lorraine Miller.

• Language arts: Nicholas Sedlak, student of Julie and John Sedlak.

• Mathematics: Alexa Robarge, student of Lynette and Travis Robarge; and Jonathan Nelson, student of Jennifer and Nathan Nelson.

• Music; Gavin Orson, student of Nicolle Sabatke-Orson and Christopher Olson.

• Physical education: Rebecca Frey, student of Tiffany and Jonathan Frey; and Sierra DeJesus, student of Megan and Eric DeJesus and Jessica Denetz.

• Science: Abigail Dykstra, student of Patricia and Charles Dykstra.

• Social studies: Megan Richter, student of Amy and Mike Richter; and Adam Scheu, student of Sara and Jeremy Scheu.

• Technology education: Griffin Van Gilder, student of Stephanie and Jeffrey Van Gilder.

• World Languages: Taryn Maki, student of Dee and Adam Maki; and Jesus Mejia, student of Israel and Angelica Mejia.

• Red Cedar program: Andrew Hanson, student of Derrek and Rebecca Hanson.

