Rice Lake High School faculty have announced the students selected to receive the Outstanding Student Achievement Award for the second term. Criterion includes cooperation, effort, attitude and dedication to discipline.
• Agriculture/vet science: Chloe Tomesh, student of Ashleigh Tomesh and Wayburn Stang.
• Art: Lucas Ho, student of Yen Hung and Nelson Ho; and Heaven Hodshire, student of Gail and Travis Kramer and Cindy Hodshire.
• Business education: Adam Roethel, student of Lisa and Eric Roethel.
• Family/consumer: Ellen Mitchell, student of Kathryn and Michael Mitchell; and Alexis Orr, student of Kelly Effertz-Orr and Kevin Orr.
•Health: Arsen Crisler, student of Garret and Tracy Crisler; and Joey Allen, student of Joseph Allen and Lorraine Miller.
• Language arts: Nicholas Sedlak, student of Julie and John Sedlak.
• Mathematics: Alexa Robarge, student of Lynette and Travis Robarge; and Jonathan Nelson, student of Jennifer and Nathan Nelson.
• Music; Gavin Orson, student of Nicolle Sabatke-Orson and Christopher Olson.
• Physical education: Rebecca Frey, student of Tiffany and Jonathan Frey; and Sierra DeJesus, student of Megan and Eric DeJesus and Jessica Denetz.
• Science: Abigail Dykstra, student of Patricia and Charles Dykstra.
• Social studies: Megan Richter, student of Amy and Mike Richter; and Adam Scheu, student of Sara and Jeremy Scheu.
• Technology education: Griffin Van Gilder, student of Stephanie and Jeffrey Van Gilder.
• World Languages: Taryn Maki, student of Dee and Adam Maki; and Jesus Mejia, student of Israel and Angelica Mejia.
• Red Cedar program: Andrew Hanson, student of Derrek and Rebecca Hanson.
