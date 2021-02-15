Weather Alert

...One Last Night of Dangerous Cold... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Wisconsin and east central, north central and northeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&