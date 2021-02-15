“We have about 55 kilometers of trails,” said Barney Hodges, executive director of the Rikert Nordic Center in Ripton, Vermont.
The Nordic Center is affiliated with Middlebury College, a small liberal arts college with a Division 1 cross-country team.
“Our Nordic Center is located on the campus of Middlebury College called the Breadloaf Mountain Campus,” he said. “We've got some really beautiful historic buildings that make up this campus nestled in the Green Mountains. It's a pretty spectacular location.”
The college is at 1,400 feet elevation and the ski trail extends as high as 1,900 feet.
Hodges said there was a request for the Rikert Nordic Center to be a virtual Birkie site.
“I didn't really know about being a venue,” he said. “I knew all about the Birkie but I didn’t know that was something going on this year, so we got in touch with the Birkie. I'm not sure how many people will get to participate. But we'll basically have a course laid out and signage for that. It'll be something to do for people in pretty challenging times.”
Because of COVID-19 restrictions at the college, the Nordic Center has hosted very few races this winter.
“They've (Middlebury College administration) decided they don't want us to host events with large crowds,” he said. “So we've just sort of backed out of all in-person events this year, but the skiing is fantastic. I would say skiing is a little better than normal.”
He discussed the decision to become a Birkie virtual site.
“It just seemed to make sense to support something like this,” he said. “If people nearby who signed up for the Birkie need a virtual venue then that’s great.”
As in Bend, Oregon, skiers will complete two 21.5K loops for the 43K races.
“It will be a lot of fun, doubling back on itself at times and snaking around through a nice, nice section of our trail system,” he said.
Hodges has skied the Norwegian Birkebeiner in 1993, but this year he will ski the American race virtually right outside his door.
