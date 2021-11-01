Bonnie Lutz from Ashby, Minn., will share how to live happily ever after at both the Chetek Area After Five and the Rice Lake Women’s Connection Stonecroft outreaches. All are welcome at either meeting; there are no dues or fees.

The Chetek Area After Five meets Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Norske Nook in Rice Lake. The registration cost is $8, which includes a light supper plus beverage. Special music will be provided by local talent, Emma Erickson and Rena Palmer. Reservations for this meeting can be made by calling Gladys Huset at 715-837-1445 by Friday.

The Rice Lake Women’s Connection meets Tuesday at 9 a.m., at the Moose Lodge, 40 E. Newton St., in Rice Lake. The cost of the brunch is $10. The menu includes an oatmeal pancake, sausage, applesauce and beverage. Ladies are sponsoring a bake sale to raise funds for local expenses. In addition, a special feature on turning fabric and thread into unique design creations will be shared by Sarah Haglund of Rice Lake. Doors open by 8:30 a.m. Reservations or cancellations can be made by calling Barb Millerman at 715-637-4114 or e-mailing her at bamillerman@chibardun.net by Friday.

