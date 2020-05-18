A 29-year-old woman was arrested on May 15 after leading police on a 40-mile chase from Chippewa County, through Barron County and into Washburn County where her car hit a spike strip and went into the ditch.
Danielle N. Ford of Chippewa Falls is being held in Barron County Jail on charges of fleeing and vehicle theft. Formal charges have not been filed by the District Attorney's Office.
Barron County authorities were notified at 1:50 p.m. on May 15 that the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department was chasing a white vehicle northbound on Hwy. 53, according to a Barron County Sheriff's Department press release.
Ford entered Barron County and did not stop the vehicle for Barron County deputies. A spike strip was set up at the Hwy. 53 Chetek exit but Ford avoided the obstacle.
The chase continued north through Barron County and entered Washburn County where a Washburn deputy set up a spike strip near Sarona. Three tires on Ford's car hit the strip, and it went into the ditch where it was pinned in by a Washburn deputy's squad car, according to the release.
The vehicle Ford was driving was stolen out of the West Allis area, according to the press release. West Allis police stated that Ford had stolen the vehicle after ditching another car that she had stolen in Illinois.
The chase involved the Barron County Sheriff's Department, Barron Police Department, Rice Lake Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Spooner Police Department, Shell Lake Police Department and the Washburn County's Sheriff's Department.
