Authorities executing a search warrant in Dallas yesterday morning sent a Barron County Sheriff's Department K9 into the home after no one responded to commands to exit the house.
The K9, Koda, was sent in to clear the home at 407 3rd Ave. N., according to a Sheriff's Department press release, and apprehended Kelly Sandell, 42, who had been hiding in the upstairs area of the house.
Dale Nedland, 57, was located in the basement and surrounded to law enforcement without further incident, the release states.
Sandell was treated at a Mayo hospital for her injuries and transported to jail on obstructing charges.
Nedland is being held on a probation warrant and methamphetamine charges, per the release.
