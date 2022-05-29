With the help of 130-140 volunteers, the multi-generation Wohlk family will host the 47th annual Barron County Dairy Breakfast on Saturday with serving from 6-11 a.m. at their Rainbow Valley Dairy Farm at 1532 6½ St. (Highway P), Almena.

For a freewill offering, served will be all-you-can-eat pancakes with real maple syrup, and butter, omelets, cheese, applesauce, deep-fried cheese curds, Culvers custard sundaes and milk or coffee.

