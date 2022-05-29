THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
286 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS
IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 25 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA
MCLEOD RENVILLE SIBLEY
WRIGHT
IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
ANOKA CARVER CHISAGO
DAKOTA HENNEPIN RAMSEY
SCOTT WASHINGTON
IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
BLUE EARTH BROWN FARIBAULT
FREEBORN LE SUEUR MARTIN
NICOLLET RICE STEELE
WASECA WATONWAN
IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA
GOODHUE
IN SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA
REDWOOD
IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN
BARRON POLK
IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN
DUNN PEPIN PIERCE
ST. CROIX
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLAINE, BLUE EARTH,
CENTER CITY, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, DURAND, FAIRMONT, FARIBAULT,
GAYLORD, HASTINGS, HUDSON, HUTCHINSON, LE SUEUR, MANKATO,
MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTICELLO, NEW ULM, OLIVIA, OSCEOLA,
OWATONNA, RED WING, REDWOOD FALLS, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS,
SHAKOPEE, ST JAMES, ST PAUL, ST PETER, STILLWATER, VICTORIA,
AND WASECA.
With the help of 130-140 volunteers, the multi-generation Wohlk family will host the 47th annual Barron County Dairy Breakfast on Saturday with serving from 6-11 a.m. at their Rainbow Valley Dairy Farm at 1532 6½ St. (Highway P), Almena.
For a freewill offering, served will be all-you-can-eat pancakes with real maple syrup, and butter, omelets, cheese, applesauce, deep-fried cheese curds, Culvers custard sundaes and milk or coffee.
