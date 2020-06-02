Wilma Bennor, 88 of Bruce, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at her home. She was born on February 24, 1932 in Koochich County, MN to William L. and Anna (Schultz) Olson.
Wilma married Kenneth Bennor on September 10, 1977 at Hope Lutheran Church in Ladysmith where she was a member. He preceded her in death on October 14, 2016. Wilma loved her dogs and cats.
Wilma is survived by three children; Raymond and Tammy Plummer, Sr. of Cornell, Roger and Bethany Plummer of Bruce and Ruth and Robert Grinnell of Bruce; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Alena Stauner of Cumberland, Elaine Olson of Casa Grande, AZ and Elsie and Jim Schmutzler of Spencer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Archie R. Plummer on October 15, 1976, second husband Kenneth, an infant son Bruce and four brothers; Alvin, Lyman, Everett and Wesley Olson.
Funeral services were held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Rev. Mark Bartlett officiating. Burial was in Bruce Cemetery with Pallbearers, Robert Grinnell, Roger Plummer, Ray Plummer, Sr. and Ray Plummer, Jr.
