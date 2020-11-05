William Kemp, age 95, of Haugen, WI died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
He was born on August 6, 1925 in Washburn, Iowa to Francis and Hazel (Bolster) Kemp. Bill entered the United States Army and was later Honorably Discharged. He was married to Royce Olson on August 10, 1946 in Birchwood, WI. Bill owned and operated the Rice Lake City Bus for many years; he was also a semi truck driver, hauled milk and had his own gravel truck. Bill loved mowing his lawn.
He is survived by his six children, Gerald Kemp of Haugen, Ruth Bartels of Rice Lake, Robert (Robin) Kemp of Shell Lake, Michael Kemp of Sarona, Ronald (Rosemary) Kemp of Sarona and Kevin Kemp of Barron; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Russel Kemp of Birchwood and Richard Kemp of Spokane, WA; three sisters, Georgine George of Birchwood, Nita White of Alabama and Catherine Benoy of Amery; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Royce Kemp; a son, John Kemp; son-in-law, Robert Bartels; his parents, Francis and Hazel Kemp; and a brother, Ray Kemp.
A private family graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Spooner, WI, with Military Rites accorded him by the Birchwood American Legion Post. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals - Jon Tillung in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
