William Emerson, age 80, of Rice Lake, WI, died Sunday, December 27, 2020 at Heritage Lakeside in Rice Lake.
He was born on July 4, 1940 in Milwaukee, WI to William and Angeline (Stapko) Emerson. Bill graduated from the Chetek High School, drove school bus, became a firefighter for the Rice Lake Fire Department, was a foreman/driver for Lake Area Disposal and retired from BFI.
Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting and going to the casino.
He is survived by three children, Christopher Emerson (Sandy Thompson), Jeffrey (Tammy) Emerson, and William Jr. (Jennifer) Emerson; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; three brothers, Daniel (Mary) Emerson, Michael Emerson and Steven (Bonnie) Emerson; four sisters, Katherine (Jerry) Kroninger, Christine (Donald) Kalla, Elizabeth (David) Lawrence and Delores Thatcher (Jim Sokup); many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by a son, Gregory Emerson; his parents, William and Angeline Emerson; a great granddaughter, Colbie.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m - 12:00 p.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, with interment in St. Joseph Cemetery at 12:15 p.m. June 19, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.