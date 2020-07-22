William (Bill – Hungry) Greiner passed away unexpectedly at his home in Birchwood on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the age of 63.
Bill was born on June 10, 1957 and lived in Rice Lake for many years. Bill was the son of Arthur and Doris Greiner of Rice Lake. He lived in the Birchwood/Wooddale area for many years. He was a truck driver for many years, along with his companion Snuffy. He especially enjoyed family and friends; always the life of the party with his jokes and humor. Bill loved ice fishing and Harley riding.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Doris Greiner and many friends in heaven. He will be sadly missed by his surviving six siblings: Cynthia (and Dan) MacDonald, Steven (and Carol Mickelson) Greiner, Susan (and Michael) Pisa, Peggy (and Ron) Wallin, Mary (and Randy) Nelson, James (and fiance’ Marge Braun) Greiner; and his Kemp sisters, Lisa, Yvonne, Marie, Nita and Cheryl who all loved him dearly. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private graveside service will be held at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Rice Lake, WI.
A celebration of life will be held from 1-4PM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Birchwood American Legion Post.
Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
