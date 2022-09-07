Well, I was not too keen on babysitting, although I did more than my share of it in middle school. At age 15, I was invited to be an assistant nurse (candy striper) 6 a.m. to noon, five days a week, all summer long. Tom (who eventually became my husband) would wait on our front steps and walk me to the hospital every morning at 5:45 a.m. What went on during my six hours of work was not pretty. The mornings consisted of clean up and strict, old-fashioned registered nurses who ran the hospital like a military base. I finished that summer knowing I did not want to be a nurse for certain.
My next “position” was at the A&W Root Beer stand located two blocks south of the Main Street bridge. I had so many pre-work interviews, by a very crabby Ms. Robarge, that it was unreal. She hired two high school students each summer and had Normal School gals returning as well. My days and nights at the A&W were grueling at best. We had to turn in our tips daily. There were no monetary discounts on the food. My feet hurt so badly at night from walking on the blacktop that I could barely stand it. Being a carhop was considered a GREAT and GRAND job when I was in high school. I stayed one year and made a fair amount of change, but I didn’t care to return nor work as a car hop in all kinds of weather again.
