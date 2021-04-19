Dirk S. Vander Bent, 59, and Susan A. Grap, 50, both of Rice Lake.

Joshua W. Wachsmuth, 34, and Randel R. Peters, 28, both of Stanley township.

Mark V. Hayman, 48, of Frederic and Clara B. Behrndt, 40, Stanfold.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments