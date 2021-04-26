Dale A. Camen, 22, and Maria D. Sokup, 21, both of Barron.

Carl B. Tiede, 26 Stillwater, Washington County, Minn., and Zara A. Sivertsen, 27, Rice Lake.

Robb A. Jandrt, 52, Weirgor, Sawyer County, and Dawn M. Petit, 42, Rice Lake.

John A. Gronski, 64, and Rita A. Librande, 54, both of Sumner.

Shawn R. Talbert, 24, and Allison E. Gross, 23, both of Vance Creek.

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Load comments