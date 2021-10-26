Jeffrey D. McDonald, 41, Oak Grove and Jessica A. Rubin, 39, Rice Lake.

Cole T. Hogan, 22, and Angela M. Romans, 18, both of Barron.

Isaac M. Magnuson, 20, and Sawyer A. Blick, 18, both of Stanfold.

Brett A. Matson, 40, and Rhonda R. Eastman, 45, both of Rice Lake.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments