Steven A. Moen, 25, and Cassandra L. Williams, 35, both of Cumberland.

James W. Seemann, 39, and Jodie A. Quarders, 35, both of Sioux Creek.

Joseph T. Jones, 32, and Anne E. Schmidt, 45, both of Rice Lake.

Nicholas J. Niemela, 23, and Madeline K. Forsythe, 23, both of Shoreview, Ramsey County, Minn.

Marshal J. Thompson, 22, and Dakota L. Zarecki, 25, both of Rice Lake.

