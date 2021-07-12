Brent J. Rood and Samantha L. Kurkowski, both 27 and of Maryland Heights, St. Louis County, Mo.
Edward A. Buckwalter and Andrea E. Martin, both 55 and of Barron.
Robert J. Berger, 32, and Kaleah M. Bautch, 34, both of Rice Lake.
Cody J. Vought, 25, and Kala M. Robb, 23, both of Barron.
Joshua P. Franke, 31. and Meagan K. Wanecke, 30, both of Minneapolis, Hennepin County, Minn.
Joseph M. Hellstern, 64, Almena, and Connie S. Folyer, 50, Turtle Lake.
Brittany M. Konieczka, 27, and Kimberly J. Krueger, 32, both of Turtle Lake.
Shane A. Brewer, 30, and Megan E. Johnson, 31, both of Nisswa, Crow Wing County, Minn.
Skyler J. Boehs, 21, Harrisburg, Poinsett County, Ark., and Caitlyn M. Schafer, 23, Clinton.
Joshua J. Decker, 33, and Samantha L. Christianson, 29, both of Crystal Lake.
Michael E. Buhrow, 25, Rice Lake, and Rachel M. Hamann, 31, Stockton, Portage County.
