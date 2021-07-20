The Washburn County Fair is scheduled Thursday through Sunday. The main stage features Bare Bones on Thursday from 7-10 p.m, Cool to the Touch on Friday from 7-11 p.m. and 2nd Time Around on Saturday from 6-10 p.m., followed by fireworks. The four-day fest also includes a carnival, kiddie tractor and horse pulls, veggies races and more.

