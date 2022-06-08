A Warrior Student Showcase, featuring a taste of food by culinary arts students of Family of Consumer Education instructor Sara Eckstein, and a look at products made by engineering/manufacturing students of Jeremy “Pete” Peterson, was presented to parents and guests on Thursday evening in the cafeteria of the Rice Lake High School.

Warrior Student Showcase features culinary arts, engineering students

The showcase has been held in previous years to allow students to present their products and respond to questions raised about the process in a public setting. For the first time this year, attenders were treated to sampling of a three-course meal prepared and presented by culinary arts students throughout the Fab Lab presentations.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments