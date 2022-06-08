Sara Eckstein’s culinary arts students stepped out of the high school cafeteria kitchen for a brief moment to be recognized for their efforts. From left are Kyrsten Schmegal, Samantha Dennis, Aubry Elliott, Molly DeNucci, Shea Zadra, Jaysn Judkins and Ray Miller.
The last of nine presentations at the Warrior Student Showcase was an outdoor demonstration of a T-shirt launcher designed and developed by a Fab Lab team consisting of David Abel, Bergen Resnick, Carter Johnson, Ivo Morey and Alex Olson.
Photo by Ruth Erickson
A Warrior Student Showcase, featuring a taste of food by culinary arts students of Family of Consumer Education instructor Sara Eckstein, and a look at products made by engineering/manufacturing students of Jeremy “Pete” Peterson, was presented to parents and guests on Thursday evening in the cafeteria of the Rice Lake High School.
The showcase has been held in previous years to allow students to present their products and respond to questions raised about the process in a public setting. For the first time this year, attenders were treated to sampling of a three-course meal prepared and presented by culinary arts students throughout the Fab Lab presentations.
