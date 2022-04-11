Three of the top Warrior Robotics Teams from Rice Lake High School competed in the CREATE US Open National Robotics Championships April 7-9 to finish their competitive year.

This tournament, hosted by the CREATE foundation, took place at the Iowa West Field House in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The tournament consisted of 48 of the top high school robots from across the country who had experienced success in various regional and state tournaments during the 2021-22 school-year. At the tournament, Warrior Robotics represented the only club from Wisconsin, and all teams represented the state and community extraordinarily well.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments