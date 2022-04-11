Eleven Warrior Robotics team members represented Wisconsin in the CREATE US Open National Robotics Championships last weekend. At center is Team Spirit, made up of Mya Pederson, Armin Kiffmeyer, Ben Nuebel and Ivo Morey — which finished second.
Eleven Warrior Robotics team members represented Wisconsin in the CREATE US Open National Robotics Championships last weekend. At center is Team Spirit, made up of Mya Pederson, Armin Kiffmeyer, Ben Nuebel and Ivo Morey — which finished second.
Team Ingenuity, consisting of Adam Roethel, Keagan Weinstock and Brett Kucko, finished third in the event final working with robots from California, Nebraska and Hawaii.
Warrior Robotics members Bob Brundin, Colin Iverson and Dylan Dirkes were presented with the tournament's Innovation Award for the use of virtual reality and image recognition in their robotics programming.
Three of the top Warrior Robotics Teams from Rice Lake High School competed in the CREATE US Open National Robotics Championships April 7-9 to finish their competitive year.
This tournament, hosted by the CREATE foundation, took place at the Iowa West Field House in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The tournament consisted of 48 of the top high school robots from across the country who had experienced success in various regional and state tournaments during the 2021-22 school-year. At the tournament, Warrior Robotics represented the only club from Wisconsin, and all teams represented the state and community extraordinarily well.
