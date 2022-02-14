Singer/songwriter Warren Nelson, celebrating his 55th year as a professional performer, returns to Hayward’s Park Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.
Nelson has chosen his favorite songs from the nearly 400 he has written to perform at this show. Stylistically, Nelson’s concerts range from folk to swing to bluegrass. He has released 11 CDs of original songs, many from the historically based shows he has written.
Joining Nelson will be an all-star band, including: Otis McClennon, formerly the leader of Otis and the Alligators, on harmonica; Rowan Nelson-Ferris on five-string banjo and lead guitar; and Ed Willett, master cellist.
“The Park Center is one of our favorite places to play,” Nelson said. “Thanks to all who keep this venue going.”
Tickets for the afternoon show are $20 in advance, $25 at the door; and $5 for students 18 and under. Advance tickets are available online at www.theparkcenter.com; at Out of the Woods Winery in Hayward; Whistle Punk in Stone Lake; and Redbery Books in Cable.
The Park Center is a not-for-profit, all-volunteer performing arts center, dedicated to bringing music, theater and the arts in general to the people of northwest Wisconsin.
For more information about the concert or the Park Center, go to www.theparkcenter.com.
