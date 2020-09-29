Walter Radomski, 62, of Birchwood, WI. lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday, September 22. 2020. Walter was born on August 21st, 1958 at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, IL. to Beatrice Evelyn Pasquale (Zaporowski) and Frank Walter Radomski, WI. Walter was married August 29th, 1979 to Elaine Finnerty (Radomski) of Amery, WI. He spent many years working as a painter in the city of Chicago. He enjoyed music and playing guitar. His passion was for cars and he loved working on and rebuilding them with his son, Walter Radomski and grandson, Kyle Roppe. He moved to Birchwood, WI. to help care for his mother. There he started his own locksmithing business which he was very proud of.
Walter is survived by four children, 13 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
They include: Angela (Radomski) and Ed Rebak of Colfax, WI. Children, Alex, Kyle, and Amy Roppe.
Walter and Krystal Radomski of Baldwin, WI. Children, Mariah and Isaiah Jonasen, Emma, Elayna, Parker, and Paula Radomski.
Jennifer (Radomski) and Kevin Kotel of Rice Lake, WI. Children Grace and Izaak Kotel.
Rose Radomski and Jason Kucer of Chicago, IL. Children, Lily and Holly Kucer.
Great-grandchild, Oceana Jonasen.
He is also survived by brothers and sisters, Stanley Radomski, Roger Radomski, Frankie Beno, Frank Radomski, Sandra Olson, Patricia Schulz, Fran Miracle, Laura Fowler, Carmen Pasquale, and Kenneth Pasquale, as well as by his girlfriend Lisa Jurkowski and many nieces and nephews. Walter was predeceased by his brother, Joseph Pasquale and his mother, Beatrice and father, Frank. A ceremony will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Birchwood, WI. Sunday, October 11 at 11:00 a.m. Celebration of life will follow for anyone who would like to attend at 310 S. Bracklin St. Birchwood, WI. at 12:30 p.m.
