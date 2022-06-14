Volunteer Partners of MMC-Rice Lake award seven scholarships

Administration, Volunteer Partners and scholarship winners, pictured from left are CAO Brad Groseth, Volunteer Partner board member Lynn Koob, scholarship winners Keegan Gunderson, Abby Greisen, Brooklyn Moravitz, Jillian Brunette, Volunteer Partner president Kathi Peterson and Volunteer Partner treasurer Dave Lhotka. Winners not pictured are Holly Olson, Marissa Richards and Brynn Hudson.

 Photo submitted

Volunteer Partners of Marshfield Medical Center-Rice Lake awarded seven $1,000 scholarships this year to students pursuing a career in the medical field.

The family of Mary Lynn Lendobeja, a longtime employee at the hospital, donated $1,000 in her memory, allowing an additional scholarship to be offered this year. Since the scholarship program began in 1980, the Volunteer Partners have awarded 206 scholarships totaling $138,000.

