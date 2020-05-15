A volunteer firefighter with the Barron Fire Department was arrested on May 14 after a Barron County Sheriff's Department investigation into three grass fires.
Justin J. Cloud, 32, of Barron is suspected of setting the three grass fires in the Barron Fire District, one of which he responded to as a firefighter, according to a May 15 press release from the Sheriff's Department.
The Barron Fire Department has suspended Cloud, the release states.
Cloud is currently being held in the Barron County Jail on three counts of arson and three counts of recklessly endangering safety.
Formal charges are pending.
