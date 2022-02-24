VitaCare Living acquires 15 area senior living facilities

Rice Lake was among 15 locations of Care Partners — Country Terrace Senior Living Communities that were acquired by VitaCare Living on Dec. 15. These communities serve independent living, assisted living and memory care residents.
Sondra Burns, an executive assistant with Cornerstone Management Services, said, "VitaCare Living is a new company that has bought 15 properties in Abbotsford, Bloomer, Hayward, Ladysmith, Medford, Menomonie, Rice Lake, Spooner and Stratford. Staff did transfer over."
VitaCare Living has partnered with the Rochester-based Cornerstone Management to oversee the operation and management of these communities. Cornerstone provides senior living services throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota and Colorado.
“We are thrilled to have the privilege to partner with VitaCare Living as we work together in providing vibrant communities where our residents can call home,” said Theressa West, Chief Operating Officer for Cornerstone Management. To learn more about Cornerstone Management, visit cornerstonemgmt.com.
Local VitaCare director Brooke Lipka, who cut the ribbon with resident Sharon Seraphine, said since the acquisition the facility has a new food supplier, providing high quality, locally sourced food; and a new activity director.
"Hopefully we will be able to incorporate the community a little more when COVID subsides," Lipka said.
She added, "We're always looking for volunteers to hang out with residents, play games and have coffee. Or those with any type of music or cool collection are welcome. Just give me a call at 715-619-8624."
