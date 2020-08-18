Virginia B. Stodola, 99, of Sarona died Monday, August 10, 2020 at Indianhead Medical Center. She was born October 4, 1920 in Rice Lake to Ed and Anna (Neiman) Johnson. She was married in Rice Lake, on October 18, 1938 to John Stodola who preceded her in death.
Virginia worked at the Shell Lake Public Library for 20 years; volunteered at the hospital for many years. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her four children: David (Catherine) Stodola, John (Judy) Stodola, Jim Stodola, Susan (Johnny) Thornburg; 8 grandchildren: Coreen (Don) Welch, Tracy (Derek) Nelson, Kurt (Cara) Stodola, Jeff (Ann) Stodola, Craig (Angie) Stodola, Kris (Andy) Kramer, Matthew Hartwig, and Nathan Hartwig; 16 great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; and many other family and friends. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband John; son, Dale; daughter-in-law, Linda Stodola; siblings and parents.
A private family service was held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Father Phil Juza officiating. Burial was at Shell Lake Cemetery.
Skinner Funeral Home of Shell Lake is serving the family.
