Virgil Schwab, 91, of Birchwood, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at Heritage Lakeside Nursing Home. He was born January 24, 1929 in Bloomer to Edward and Stella (Knipfer) Schwab.
Buzz and Charlotte got married at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Dobie and enjoyed 69 years of marriage. They worked together on their dairy farm.
Buzz loved gardening, fishing, hunting, telling jokes, playing Dirty Clubs, and going to events with Charlotte.
He is survived his wife of 69 years, Charlotte; children, Larry (Verdell) Schwab and Ron (Lynne) Schwab; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; twin sister, Virginia Tomesh; nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other family and friends. Buzz was preceded in death by his daughter, Connie Maranowicz.
A private family service will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial will be in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.