Vickie Havel, 64, of Rice Lake passed away Saturday, May 2nd at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Vickie was born on December 17th , 1955 in Rice Lake, WI to Earl Bungartz and Bernadette (Demers) Bungartz-Fegan. She was married to her high school sweetheart, David Havel, on December 29, 1973 and they had a son, Jason. Throughout her life, she worked for Birchwood Manufacturing and Cray Research in Rice Lake. Most recently, she worked for DCA Manufacturing where she recently retired in December, 2019. Vickie loved finding hidden treasures while antiquing with family and friends, working in her garden, and spoiling her grand-dog, Gracie Lou, with love and treats. She married into a racing family and enjoyed watching them race dirt track on the weekends and watching NASCAR on Sunday afternoons. Vickie also enjoyed spending quality time with her family.
Vickie is survived by her husband of 46 years, David Havel of Rice Lake; son, Jason (Nicole) Havel of Rice Lake; eight siblings; Marilyn (Arlen) Boortz of Rice Lake, Diana Bungartz (Bruce Abshire) of Chetek, Larry (Marlene) Bungartz of Cameron, Lorie (Tom) Howard of Mikana, Colleen Bungartz (Steve Jerry) of Rice Lake, Renee (Jim) Mueller of Rice Lake, Lisa (Chuck) Maciosek of Rice Lake, Dennis (Sheila) Bungartz of Rice Lake; nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Vickie was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Bungartz and Bernadette (Ed) Fegan.
A family ceremony will be held at a later date.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
