A welcome by a primary and specialty care doctor, the Pledge of Allegiance, remarks by the clinic director, Barron County Veterans Service Officer and U.S. Congressman Tom Tiffany; a ribbon-cutting and tours of the facility were all part of the dedication Friday of the VA Outpatient Clinic in Suite 100 of the former Shopko at 320 Access Road, Rice Lake.

Dr. Areef Ishani, director of primary and specialty care services at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System for the past 20 years, named all the businesses involved in the building renovation. He said the aim of this outpatient clinic is to expand the reach of its specialty care services.

