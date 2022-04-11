Congressman Tom Tiffany cuts the ribbon at the dedication of the VA Outpatient Clinic in Rice Lake on Friday morning. Looking on are veterans, city officials and members of the Minneapolis VA Health Care System.
Kassidy Karnik, community-based outpatient clinic director with the Minneapolis VA Health Care System shared remarks at the clinic dedication. Also speaking were at left, Congressman Tom Tiffany and Director of Primary and Specialty Care Dr. Areef Ishani.
Photo by Ruth Erickson
Barron County Veterans Service Officer Scott Bachowski spoke on how helpful it will be to have the expanded services for area veterans. Looking on are Congressman Tom Tiffany and Dr. Areef Ishani.
Photo by Ruth Erickson
Congressman Tom Tiffany checks out equipment in the physical therapy room during a tour of the facility.
Photo by Ruth Erickson
Tour included a peak into the clinic's radiology room.
Photo by Ruth Erickson
Added space allows for conference rooms for staff and public.
Photo by Ruth Erickson
A welcome by a primary and specialty care doctor, the Pledge of Allegiance, remarks by the clinic director, Barron County Veterans Service Officer and U.S. Congressman Tom Tiffany; a ribbon-cutting and tours of the facility were all part of the dedication Friday of the VA Outpatient Clinic in Suite 100 of the former Shopko at 320 Access Road, Rice Lake.
Dr. Areef Ishani, director of primary and specialty care services at the Minneapolis VA Health Care System for the past 20 years, named all the businesses involved in the building renovation. He said the aim of this outpatient clinic is to expand the reach of its specialty care services.
