On Sunday Rice Lake’s Blue Hills Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship welcomes Cheyenne Otto-Defoe of Superior to share her insight and experiences.
As an enrolled member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe, “Gidagaakoonsikwe” grew up in Ashland and graduated from Northland College. Through the skill acquired working with “Take Action, Minnesota," she became a lead organizer in “Progress North” based in Superior.
With a goal of connecting grass roots organizations in the area to “build long-term progressive infrastructures,” Otto-Defoe calls on her Anishinaabe roots to guide her in efforts to focus on marginalized communities. With a belief that “solidarity connects our humanity to one another and allows trust to flourish,” her goal is to bring changes to build the kind of Wisconsin where all can thrive.
All are invited to attend on Sundays, as BHUU continues to hold services on Zoom at 10 a.m., although some changes will take place in June with intermittent return to the Fellowship Hall. The internet link will be sent to members. Visitors may contact Ken Hood, ken@bluehillsuu.org, for the link needed.
Those lacking cyberlink connection or equipment to enable participation, are invited to meet in the fellowship hall located at 230 W. Messenger, masked and distanced, to watch the presentation on large screen Zoom.
