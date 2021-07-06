On Sunday Blue Hills Unitarian Universalists at 30 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake, will tackle the topic “Death” during its 10 a.m. service.
Visiting Chaplain Dennis Peters of Hillsdale assures us “this will be fun! It’s summer. Bright sunshine. Warm (Hot!) days. Baseball games. Concerts in the bandshell. Picnics. Fireworks—some sponsored, other… spontaneous! Green trees, lazy hammocks, walks with friends. What better time to talk about death?” Discussion always follows the service, with time for fellowship and coffee after.
BHUU has returned to in-person gatherings, alternating weekly services on Zoom with some recorded for access by members later. All those attending in the fellowship hall are asked to be vaccinated; those who are not, please wear a mask. See our website at bluehillsuu.org for specifics.
