Fathers Day will be commemorated with special guest the Rev. Suzanne Wasilczuk conducting the 10 a.m. service at Blue Hills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 230 W. Messenger in Rice Lake. She offers “May the Sun be Your Light” as those attending reflect on our fathers and their impact on lives. It will be presented the fellowship hall and require all those attending be vaccinated or to wear a mask. BHUU’s monthly potluck will follow.

A graduate of Meadville Lombard Theological School in Chicago, Wasilczuk’s previous career was as a registered nurse, and now resides in Duluth with her husband. She preaches at the Mesabi UU Church in Virginia, Minnesota and also serves as part-time consultant to the Lakehead Unitarian Fellowship in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

BHUU has returned to in-person gatherings at 230 W. Messenger, but will alternate weekly services on Zoom, some to be recorded for access by members later. Go to bluehillsuu.org for specifics.

